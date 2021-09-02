Celgene Can't 'Guess' How Rival Mylan Operates, Judge Says

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge pressed pharma giant Celgene Corp. on Thursday to explain why it's not just making a "guess" as to the roles played by various Mylan entities in allegedly trampling Celgene's patents on the blockbuster cancer drug Pomalyst. Celgene is trying to persuade the appeals court to reverse a New Jersey federal court's dismissal of an infringement suit filed when Mylan introduced a generic version of the medicine, which Celgene markets as branded capsules to treat multiple myeloma. The lower court threw out the suit, partly on failure to state a claim against one entity, Mylan NV — at...

