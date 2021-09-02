CNX Can't Escape Contractor's $4.3M Bill

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Thursday to end a suit filed by a CNX Resources Corp. against a contractor over $4 million worth of cost overages for work on a natural gas compressor station, ruling that there were enough ambiguities in the contract to warrant proceeding with the case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan rejected summary judgment motions from both CNX Midstream Devco I LLP and contractor Applied Construction Solutions Inc. after finding that a number of questions of material fact remain regarding the contract for work on the compressor station. Among the questions surrounding the contract is a potential...

