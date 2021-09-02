Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CNX Can't Escape Contractor's $4.3M Bill

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Thursday to end a suit filed by a CNX Resources Corp. against a contractor over $4 million worth of cost overages for work on a natural gas compressor station, ruling that there were enough ambiguities in the contract to warrant proceeding with the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan rejected summary judgment motions from both CNX Midstream Devco I LLP and contractor Applied Construction Solutions Inc. after finding that a number of questions of material fact remain regarding the contract for work on the compressor station.

Among the questions surrounding the contract is a potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!