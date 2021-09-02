Ute Indian Tribe Takes Over Tribal Historic Preservation Duties

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah announced on Thursday that it has partnered with federal agencies to create a Tribal Historic Preservation Office that empowers the tribe with a greater say on preservation efforts. The Historic Preservation Office of Utah previously helped the tribe with its cultural and historic preservation, but the deal with the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior shifts the responsibility to the tribe's Cultural Rights and Protection Department, giving it federal funding and authority to help with historic preservation efforts. The THPO certification authorizes the tribal department to take part in such...

