States, Groups Back College's High Court Review Of Bias Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group of 20 states and a slew of religious organizations have thrown their support behind a small Christian college's request for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear and reverse a Massachusetts high court's decision to let a professor sue the school for discrimination. According to the states' Thursday amicus brief, as well as briefs lodged by religious institutions representing the interests of evangelical, Catholic, Jewish and Islamic faiths, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was wrong to hold in March that a "ministerial exception" didn't prevent a social work professor from suing Gordon College. The states urged the court to grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS