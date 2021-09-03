Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

States, Groups Back College's High Court Review Of Bias Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group of 20 states and a slew of religious organizations have thrown their support behind a small Christian college's request for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear and reverse a Massachusetts high court's decision to let a professor sue the school for discrimination.

According to the states' Thursday amicus brief, as well as briefs lodged by religious institutions representing the interests of evangelical, Catholic, Jewish and Islamic faiths, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was wrong to hold in March that a "ministerial exception" didn't prevent a social work professor from suing Gordon College. The states urged the court to grant...

