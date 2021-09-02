Sandy Hook Families Fight Remington's School Records Bid

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Families of nine victims killed in the Sandy Hook massacre asked a Connecticut judge on Thursday to seal records on academic and attendance information for five children killed that day along with employment information for four slain educators after gunmaker Remington filed subpoenas seeking out such records. Remington served the Newton Public School District a subpoena in July that sought academic records for five of the deceased first graders, including report cards, transcripts and disciplinary records. The gunmaker also lodged a subpoena that sought information on employment and earning files for four of the educators who died during the massacre....

