Bard Denied Early Win in Hernia Mesh Bellwether

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has shot down C.R. Bard Inc.'s mid-trial attempt to avoid a jury verdict in the first multidistrict litigation bellwether case related to its hernia mesh, finding that every argument the medical device maker presented is "patently" an issue for the jury to decide. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Thursday denied New Jersey-based Bard and its subsidiary Davol Inc.'s request for summary judgment on Steven Johns' claims that the company is liable for injuries caused by its Ventralight ST device. Bard's motion, filed immediately after Johns presented his case to the jury in late August,...

