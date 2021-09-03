Insurer's Win Preserved In Distillery TM Suit Coverage Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Thursday declined to revisit his recent decision that Cincinnati Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a Missouri distillery for trademark infringement suits over the distillery's monogram-label whiskey, saying the distillery's motion for reconsideration merely rehashed old arguments already rejected by the court. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes denied the motion for reconsideration lodged by Jacob Rieger & Co., owner of the distillery, after determining that the distillery did not demonstrate that the court misapplied the law. Though Jacob Rieger had argued that the insurer was not prejudiced by the months-late notice it had given about its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS