Renaissance Tech Agrees To $7B Tax Settlement, Report Says

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service under which its executives and investors will pay the agency approximately $7 billion in back taxes and penalties, according to a news report Thursday. The settlement will resolve an IRS probe into the tax treatment of some options the company's Medallion investment fund used to implement its equity trading strategy, according to Peter Brown, Renaissance's CEO, in a letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The IRS investigation covered the years 2005 through 2015, according to the letter. The company's founder, Jim Simons, who was chairman during those years, also paid...

