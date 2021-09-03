Ex-Trump Official Says Missing Party Sinks $9M Pa. Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era State Department appointee has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to spike, or at least move, a lawsuit accusing him and a Philadelphia-based attorney of stealing over $9 million from an investment firm, claiming the suit failed to include a necessary defendant and belongs in New York. Former State Department Deputy Chief of Protocol Michael Karloutsos told the court Thursday that Gabriel Chaleplis, one of the founders of investment company One World LLC, should have included Boston-area consultant Nikolaos Onoufriadis as a defendant in the case, which claims Karloutsos and others used their positions in One World to swipe millions....

