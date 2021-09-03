LG Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Mull Timeliness Of IP Appeal

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- LG Electronics Inc. wants the full Federal Circuit to review whether it can exceed a 30-day statutory limit on interlocutory appeals, saying a three-judge panel erred when it said the company's appeal of post-trial motions in a suit over a Mondis video display was too late. In a petition for en banc rehearing filed Thursday, LG argued the panel deviated from other circuit courts and the text of the law itself by holding the only way post-trial motions can toll that 30-day window is if they relate to the interlocutory judgment's appeal. During oral arguments in May, LG argued Rule 4...

