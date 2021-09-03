Pension Experts Skeptical Over Savings Project Deadline

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 1:11 PM BST) -- Three in four pensions professionals doubt that a project to reunite Britons with lost retirement savings will be ready in two years, according to a survey by an industry body. The Pensions Management Institute said on Thursday that 78% of respondents to a survey were skeptical that the Pension Dashboards Programme will meet its 2023 deadline. The project to create an online portal that will enable Britons to locate forgotten pension pots and calculate their income in retirement was a major part of the Pension Schemes Act, which Parliament passed in February. The largest U.K. retirement plans will be obliged from...

