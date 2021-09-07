Lender Wins OK To Enforce Debts From Cypriot Bank

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 4:17 PM BST) -- A British mortgage company can enforce hundreds of thousands of pounds of unpaid loans and mortgages, a London court ruled on Monday, dismissing a customer's "gratuitous and groundless" allegations of fraud and forgery against the lender. Murray Rosen QC, sitting as a High Court judge, held that Mars Capital Finance is the legal owner of a portfolio of mortgages and loans transferred from a Cypriot bank in a forced sale of assets imposed during the island's 2013 banking crisis. Three customers who had borrowed large sums from the U.K. branch of Cyprus Popular Bank, the country's second-largest lender, had sought to...

