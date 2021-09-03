EU, AstraZeneca Settle Vaccine Supply Dispute

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 11:37 AM BST) -- The European Union and AstraZeneca PLC said on Friday that they have reached a deal ending litigation over a shortfall in the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the EU, which has hindered the bloc's vaccination program this year. AstraZeneca has committed to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine by March 2022, the European Commission has said. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said that AstraZeneca had made a "firm commitment" to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine, Vaxzevria, by March 2022. The move will bring the doses delivered to 300 million, which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS