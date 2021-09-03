Pro Say: Blood Feud — The U.S. v. Elizabeth Holmes

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The upcoming criminal trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes figures to center on one crucial question: Was the blood-testing startup's failure a case of misguided Silicon Valley over-ambition, or was it outright fraud? This Week Ep. 214: Blood Feud The U.S. v. Elizabeth Holmes Your browser does not support the audio element. Law360's Dorothy Atkins has been covering the Theranos litigation for years, and she joins us this week to break down all you need to know ahead of next week's long-awaited trial, including an inside peek into jury selection and the expected arguments from both the prosecution and defense. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS