JD.com Unit To Launch $2.1B China Logistics Takeover Bid

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:52 AM EDT) -- The real estate division of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., advised by Kirkland, has agreed to take private China Logistics Property Holdings in a deal valuing the logistics facilities supplier at around HK$16.4 billion ($2.1 billion), the companies said Friday. The agreement calls for JD Property Group Corp. to first buy about 26.38% of the issued share capital of China Logistics Property, or CNLP, for roughly HK$3.99 billion in cash, or about HK$4.35 per share, according to statements from both sides. The seller of that nearly 27% stake is Yupei International Investment Management Co. Ltd. Under the Hong Kong code on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS