UAW Is Making Good On Reforms Under 2020 Deal, DOJ Says

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers labor union has paid $1.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service and is making good on promised reforms as part of its deal ending a yearslong corruption and fraud probe, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan offered an update on the union's progress in fulfilling the terms of its December 2020 settlement, which included agreeing to be overseen by an independent monitor for six years and taking steps to overhaul how it elects leaders, among other things. The DOJ said Friday that the UAW has paid...

