Investors Pour $20M Into Creator Of Cannabis Breathalyzer

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Hound Labs, the developer of a breathalyzer meant to detect recent marijuana usage, has received $20 million from a group of private investors led by Entourage Effect Capital, with plans to use the money to scale production of its product. The investment round for Oakland, California-headquartered Hound Labs Inc. also featured participation from existing investors like Intrinsic Capital, Benchmark and Icon Ventures, as well as new investors including cannabis-focused private equity firm Tuatara Capital, according to a Friday statement. The money will be used to help with increased production of the company's first commercial product, called the Hound Marijuana Breathalyzer. According...

