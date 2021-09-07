Gibbs Houston Merges With 2 Solo Immigration Practitioners

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Immigration law firm Gibbs Houston Pauw announced last week that it had merged with two solo practitioners as its two founding partners took a step back, bringing on attorneys with experience in defense against removal proceedings at the Tacoma, Washington, federal detention center. Adam Boyd and Benjamin Cornell have joined the Seattle law firm, creating a team of six attorneys that will operate under the name Gibbs Houston Pauw out of a Seattle office, the firm announced Thursday. Founding partners Robert Gibbs and Robert Pauw plan to step into of counsel roles in the coming months, letting Cornell and Boyd pick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS