Fed. Circ. Affirms Bristol-Myers, Pfizer Win In Eliquis IP Row

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed that two patents on Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blockbuster blood clot treatment Eliquis are valid and infringed by generic manufacturers, with the pharmaceutical companies saying the ruling will shut generic versions out until 2028. In a one-paragraph order handed down the day after oral arguments, a three-judge panel said it agreed with U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's "thorough and thoughtful opinion" that Sigmapharm, Sunshine Lake Pharma and Unichem Laboratories infringe with their proposed generics and had failed to show that the patents were invalid. According to a Bristol-Myers financial disclosure, Eliquis pulled in more...

