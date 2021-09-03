NJ Law Firm Fights Citibank's Bid To Duck Wire Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP called on a New Jersey federal court Friday to keep Citibank NA in its suit over a purported scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the law firm's funds to a bogus entity's account at the financial institution, saying the bank enabled the fraud. Scura Wigfield asked the court to nix Citibank's bid to escape its claims of negligence, fraud and aiding and abetting fraud over a 2019 wire transfer to an entity called Diamond PLC as part of what the firm said it believed was a client's employment dispute, noting that Diamond's address on...

