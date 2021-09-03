Trader Gets 4 Years For Covering Hardship With $750K Fraud

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois trader was sentenced to four years in federal prison Friday for defrauding people close to him out of about $755,000 by lying for seven years about how he'd use and repay their money while instead spending it on himself. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah handed the sentence to self-employed trader Dro Kholamian about three months after he admitted he targeted church members, close family friends and others to obtain their money by falsely promising to use it for commodities trading while using it to support him through personal financial hardship. Kholamian was also ordered to pay $755,000 in restitution...

