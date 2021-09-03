Okla. Drops One Petition To Upend McGirt, Will Bring More

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has abandoned a U.S. Supreme Court petition challenging an overturned criminal conviction stemming from the high court's landmark McGirt decision, but the state's attorney general said he would keep pursuing several current petitions and bring more intended to get rid of the ruling. Attorney General John M. O'Connor said in a statement Friday that the state had dismissed its bid to overturn a state court's decision to toss the murder conviction of Shaun Michael Bosse. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, or OCCA, had initially ruled that the crimes Bosse was convicted of were committed within the Chickasaw reservation and the state therefore...

