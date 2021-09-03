Kraft Bundled Bad News To Blur Probe's Impacts: SEC Official

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member is concerned about a standing agency precedent that bases civil penalties in part on so-called corporate benefits, pointing to Friday's $62 million fine against Kraft Heinz Co. as evidence that corporations can use "information bundling" to throw regulators off. In a statement released Friday, Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw said corporate benefits are "notoriously difficult to quantify," especially if the commission takes a "mechanistic approach" such as one that assesses the impacts of violations on stock prices. To account for a longstanding concern that civil penalties directed at corporations harm shareholders who did no wrong, a corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS