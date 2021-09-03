10th Circ. Urged To Redo Nix Of Tax Debt Passport Denial Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Navy veteran asked the Tenth Circuit to reconsider its ruling that tossed his constitutional challenge to a program authorizing the U.S. State Department to deny passports to people with seriously delinquent tax debts. The full appeals court should reconsider a panel's denial of Jeffrey T. Maehr's challenge to the program that allows the Internal Revenue Service to certify a person's tax debt as seriously delinquent in order to limit the person's passport use, according to his petition filed Thursday. Maehr said that the full Tenth Circuit should rehear the case because the panel issued an opinion in July that included...

