No Excuse To Delay Discovery, Mallinckrodt Claimants Say

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt PLC is dragging its feet on discovery related to its October Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing and its "inexcusable" conduct does not merit additional time from the court, according to a group of claimants. The group — which has claims related to Mallinckrodt's Acthar Gel products — filed an objection in Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday saying the drugmaker's request for an emergency extension to Sept. 10 was disingenuous. Mallinckrodt has ample resources and could have easily met the initial deadline of Sept. 1, the group said. "Debtors have a significant number of attorneys," the group wrote. "Despite these resources, debtors...

