10th Circ. Backs FDA's Salmonella Rule For Pet Food

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday affirmed a lower court's decision that tossed a raw pet food manufacturer's challenge to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule that effectively banned salmonella in pet food, holding that the manufacturer did not challenge any final agency action.

In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Lystn's argument that the FDA took final agency action by issuing a warning letter, or, alternatively, by paying states to enforce its salmonella policy through an animal feed regulatory measure did not pass muster.

The panel added that the pet food manufacturer's "bald contentions of error on...

