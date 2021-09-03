Appeal Adds Uncertainty To Fla. School Mask Battle

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning local school boards' mask mandates is in legal limbo as he appealed a state court's ruling that the order exceeded his authority, while parents who successfully challenged the ban argued that it should take effect immediately. The appeal from the Republican governor, the state Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Thursday evening triggered an automatic stay of the final judgment entered earlier in the day by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper. The judgment included an injunction barring the DOE and Corcoran from enforcing a blanket ban on face mask...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS