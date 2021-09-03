P&G Beats Ex-Worker's 6th Circ. Fight Over Rare Disability

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed a finding that a former Procter & Gamble IT systems manager is entitled to short-term — but not long-term — disability benefits under the company's benefits plan, rejecting his arguments that he was unfairly denied coverage for his rare stomach disorder and then fired. In a 25-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Joan L. Larsen, a unanimous three-judge panel held that former manager Mark Lloyd's rare gastrointestinal problems weren't enough to entitle him to long-term disability coverage under the Procter & Gamble Disability Benefit Plan, saying the plan wasn't required to rely solely...

