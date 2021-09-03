Kirkland, White & Case To Rep Facebook In Trump Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. has hired Kirkland & Ellis LLP and White & Case LLP attorneys to defend the company and founder Mark Zuckerberg against a proposed class action from former President Donald Trump accusing the social media giant, along with Twitter and YouTube, of censoring free speech. Kirkland's Ronald Anguas, Craig Primis, K. Winn Allen and Kate Epstein, along with White & Case's Maria Josefa Beguiristain and William Dylan Fay, all filed motions in Florida federal court Thursday to represent Facebook against the claim that it applied "a misguided reliance upon Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act'' when it blocked Trump...

