Calif. Legislature Approves Controlled Burn Bill

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- With heat, wind and drought fueling major fires burning across the state, California legislators have approved a law aimed at taming the perennial blazes through expanded use of prescribed burning. The law was approved on Thursday and seeks to encourage controlled burns by reducing potential liability for fire suppression costs that are incurred fighting a fire if those fires are sparked by controlled burns intended to reduce wildfire hazard. While state law makes people liable for fire suppression if they negligently set a fire that escapes and grows, the new law would work to promote controlled burns — which are commonly...

