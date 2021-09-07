Sports Supply Co. Can't Dodge Ruling In Dick's Burst Ball Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A sports equipment manufacturer cannot evade a three-year-old Pennsylvania court ruling against it after waiving arbitration and failing to raise basic defenses in a case related to a faulty exercise ball, a state appellate court has found. Dick's Sporting Goods sued Dalps & Leisure Products Supply Corp., the maker of an allegedly defective exercise ball sold at Dick's, in 2015, seeking coverage from Dalps' insurer, the People's Insurance Company of China, to defend against a personal injury suit brought by Donald Royce, who was allegedly injured using the ball. Despite years of litigation, Dalps waited until after court sanctions and a...

