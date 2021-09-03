DynaResource Sanctioned For Skirting Board Obligations

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- DynaResource Inc. hasn't honored some of its obligations to a Goldgroup Mining unit involving board appointments related to an arbitration award in a mining contract dispute, a Colorado federal judge said Thursday, ordering the parties to remedy the issue. In a 24-page order, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore partially granted Goldgroup Resources Inc.'s motion for contempt sanctions, finding that Texas-based DynaResource Inc. and its Mexican subsidiary tried to get around the arbitration award requirement that it allow Goldgroup to appoint two board members to DynaMexico. Goldgroup nominated two members to the Mexican subsidiary's board of directors, which DynaMexico then appointed...

