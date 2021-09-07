Vt. Top Court Says No To Free Handset Lifeline Condition

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Vermont Public Utility Commission can't require companies to provide free phone handsets to customers as a condition of letting them participate in the federal Lifeline subsidy program run by the Federal Communications Commission, the state's top court has declared. The Vermont Supreme Court remanded the appeal back down to the state commission for further proceedings Friday after accepting rebuffed carrier TruConnect Communications' argument "that the condition was imposed on clearly erroneous grounds." "In sum, neither the law nor the record before us justifies the commission's decision to impose the free-handset requirement, and we are 'left with the definite and firm...

