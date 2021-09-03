CIT Orders Another Recalculation Of Chinese Solar Cell Duties

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the government to recalculate its countervailing duties on Chinese solar cells Friday, marking the latest in a string of decisions questioning the U.S. Department of Commerce's maintenance of the closely watched levies. In a consolidated case joining the complaints of more than a dozen Chinese producers, CIT Judge Jane A. Restani faulted a number of aspects of Commerce's 2016 duty review. The probe found that Chinese producers gained an unfair advantage from government subsidies and set duties ranging from 9.7% to 12.7% on certain producers. The litigation is spearheaded by Chinese exporters Canadian Solar...

