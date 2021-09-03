Loss Of Use Backs Venue's Virus Coverage Suit, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia wine and art venue told the Fourth Circuit on Friday that the loss of use of its property because of the coronavirus pandemic should qualify it for coverage under its business interruption policy with the Cincinnati Insurance Co. The Charleston-based Uncork and Create said structural alteration wasn't a requirement for coverage under its all-risk policy with Cincinnati. Instead, the venue said that loss of use was a reasonable interpretation of physical loss, which should warrant a ruling in its favor under West Virginia law, despite the findings of other courts. Uncork accused Cincinnati of improperly trying to narrow...

