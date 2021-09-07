Finjan, SonicWall Ask Judge To Nix IP Suit To Set Up Appeal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Patent holding company Finjan LLC and SonicWall Inc. are asking a California federal judge to rule that SonicWall didn't infringe Finjan's computer security patents based on the court's interpretation of the claims, paving the way for Finjan to appeal the ruling. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman previously issued summary judgment rulings that SonicWall's Gateway security device did not receive the same "downloadables" described in the claims in three of Finjan's patents asserted in its lawsuit against SonicWall. In light of the district judge's interpretation, Finjan and SonicWall said in a Sept. 3 stipulation and proposed order that the definition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS