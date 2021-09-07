DuPont Workers Say Pension Changes Violate ERISA

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Current and former DuPont employees have lodged a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court claiming the company stripped them of their early-retirement benefits following a spinoff, in violation of federal benefits law. Two current DuPont pension and retirement plan participants — longtime employee Robert Cockerill and former employee Christopher Newton — argued on behalf of potentially thousands of employees in Friday's complaint that DuPont flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it designated certain employees as "terminated" from DuPont following a spinoff and ineligible for early retirement. DuPont had previously informed employees and retirees that they could age into early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS