Fed. Circ. Seems Split On Backing FanDuel's Alice Patent Win

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit appeared divided Friday over whether a lower court had correctly declared a gaming-related patent invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling before a case against sports gambling company FanDuel made it to trial. The patent at issue — owned by CG Technology Development — covers a lookup table for a mobile device that's configured to be used for gaming. In March 2020, a Delaware federal judge found that the patent claimed nothing more than the abstract idea of configuring a game based on location. At least one member of Friday's panel appeared to agree. U.S. Circuit Judge...

