AT&T Accused Of Stiffing Level 3 On Local Connection Fees

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Level 3 Communications has accused AT&T of failing to compensate it for providing switched access services and for helping the telecom giant connect calls, in violation of the Communications Act and a Federal Communications Commission tariff. The local competitor filed the suit in Colorado federal court on Friday, accusing AT&T of violating the FCC's interstate tariff by not paying charges or complying with the tariff's dispute resolution procedures. According to the suit, AT&T's mechanized billing process doesn't work with Level 3 because it charges competitive tandem charges and end user charges on the same billing account numbers. That system automatically withholds payment from Level...

