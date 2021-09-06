Pension Plans Should Start Adopting New Code, Aon Warns

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 12:02 PM BST) -- Pension schemes should get a head start on preparing for new governance rules drawn up by the retirement savings watchdog, professional services company Aon PLC warned Monday. The company said in a report that U.K. pension schemes should ensure that they are ready for The Pension Regulator's new draft code of practice, which will probably be implemented next summer. The Pensions Regulator opened a consultation in March on its updated guidance for saving plans, consolidating 10 of its 15 codes of practice into a single online document. The new code of practice also includes new rules for pension schemes on cybersecurity...

