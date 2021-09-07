HMRC Allows Amnesty For Users Of Eclipse Tax Scheme

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs announced it will not pursue people who accept a settlement opportunity for income related to a scheme known as Eclipse that attempted to evade tax using investments in film financing. HMRC said it will not pursue people who accept a settlement opportunity for income related to a scheme known as Eclipse that attempted to evade tax using investments in film financing. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) The settlement offer will relieve more than 700 people of a potential £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) liability, the law firm Fieldfisher, which helped secure the agreement with HMRC,...

