Fladgate Hires Regulatory Partner From Charles Russell

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- Financial regulatory lawyer Kate Troup has joined Fladgate in London as a partner from Charles Russell Speechlys, as the law firm looks to strengthen its private banking and financial regulation business. Troup's work has helped clients navigate the effects of U.K. and European Union regulatory requirements, particularly on "conducts of business" requirements, including anti-money laundering, financial promotion and client documentation, Fladgate LLP said on Monday. The firm's new partner specializes in the investment management and private banking sectors, and her work has included advising private banks on the legal aspects of lending and deposit facilities, Fladgate said. Troup, who has 20 years'...

