Cantor Fitzgerald Sues Bank For $7.5M Over Unpaid Fees

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is suing an Indian lender for $7.5 million over an allegedly unpaid financing fee after the U.S. financial services firm helped the bank raise cash. Cantor Fitzgerald has told the High Court that Yes Bank Ltd. owes it just under $7 million in a finder's fee. Cantor claims that the Indian private sector lender retained it as its financial adviser and signed a deal under which the U.S. firm would be paid 2% of any investment it helped secure for the bank. The financial adviser also said that Yes Bank owes it a further $500,000 for its retainer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS