Parties Get More Time To Settle Builder's Tax Scheme Suit

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- A London court has extended a stay on a homebuilder's lawsuit that accuses an accountancy firm and an asset manager of providing bad tax advice to allow the parties to continue trying to resolve the dispute out of court. The consent order from High Court Master Francesca Kaye pushes out the end date for the stay until Nov. 26, "for the parties to try to settle the dispute by way of alternative dispute resolution or other means." The parties should notify the court in writing by that date whether a settlement has been reached, she added. In its suit, Central Developments...

