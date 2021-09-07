Mishcon Hit With £20M Negligence Suit By Soccer Team

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- An English soccer club says it is owed £20 million ($27.5 million) from Mishcon de Reya after the law firm missed a deadline with an international sports court in a lengthy legal saga over the signing of a player with a knee problem. Mishcon failed to file an appeal in time with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on behalf of Sunderland Association Football Club, which lost them a battle with a former player, a newly public Aug.18 High Court claim alleges. The law firm, instead of admitting an error, "presented an inconsistent argument" that a hard copy had been sent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS