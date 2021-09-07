Cairn To Get $1.1B Refund From India To Settle Back-Tax Row

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Cairn Energy said Tuesday it would accept a $1.1 billion refund from India since the country will abolish a tax regime that spurred the U.K. company to threaten enforcement of an arbitration award through seizures of Indian government property abroad. Simon Thomson, the oil and gas producer's CEO, told analysts payment of the refund from India could come within weeks. Of that sum, $500 million would go to Cairn shareholders in the form of a dividend, an additional $200 million would be used to buy back shares and the balance would be reinvested into assets, Thomson said on a conference call....

