UK Watchdog Says Sony's Music Label Deal Hurt Competition

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers said that Sony's recent purchase of AWAL, a music label and distributor for independent artists, removed competition between the companies that could have benefited smaller artists in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Tuesday that its initial investigation found that the move — part of a $430 million deal with Kobalt Music Group — removed an important emerging player in the market for wholesale distribution of recorded music in the U.K. Colin Raftery, senior director of mergers for the agency, said the music industry is an important part of the country's "flourishing entertainment sector"...

