Northwestern Workers Ask Justices To Revive ERISA Fee Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit created a loophole in federal benefits law by holding that Northwestern University couldn't be sued for allegedly squandering workers' retirement savings on excessive fees because the plan participants had a variety of investment options, current and former employees told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Northwestern workers filed an opening brief Friday telling the justices that the Seventh Circuit dropped the ball when it shut down their proposed class action, which claimed Northwestern University violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by saddling their retirement plan with exorbitantly costly investment choices. The workers, who convinced the nation's highest court...

