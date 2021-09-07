Canadian Pipeline Co. Inks $3B Deal for Texas Oil Terminal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Canada's Enbridge Inc. said Tuesday it plans to buy Moda Midstream LLC's Gulf Coast oil terminal and some related assets for $3 billion, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins. Moda Ingleside Energy Center, located in Texas, is one of the U.S.'s largest export hubs for crude oil by volume. The terminal loaded more than a quarter of the country's Gulf Coast oil exports last year and acts as a gateway for cargo ships carrying millions of barrels, the companies said. Enbridge is picking up the assets from Moda Midstream's venture capital backer EnCap Flatrock Midstream....

