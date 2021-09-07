Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Pro Say Movie Club makes its maiden voyage into the world of John Grisham this week with a discussion of the 1996 legal thrill ride "A Time To Kill," a sprawling and sometimes chaotic film with big ideas, and one hell of an iconic courtroom outburst. This Week Pro Say Movie Club: A Time To Kill Your browser does not support the audio element. Starring seemingly every famous actor from the 1990s, it's the story of Mississippi litigator Jake Brigance (Matthew McConaughey) and his defense of Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson), a Black man who took the lives of...

